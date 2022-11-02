Demko allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
Demko continues to struggle this season, having secured just one win in eight contests. Additionally, the 26-year-old San Diego native has allowed four or more goals in six of those eight games as well. Despite the netminder's struggles, Demko is unlikely to concede the starting job to Spencer Martin any time soon.
