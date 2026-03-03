Demko was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Demko's move to LTIR was bound to happen after Vancouver announced he would be shut down for the season Jan. 27. The move was made in correspondence to Pierre-Oliver Joseph's need for a standard IR spot, as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury. Demko will continue to rehab his injury after going 8-10-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 20 games this season.