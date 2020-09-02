Demko made 42 saves on 43 shots in a 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Demko's first career playoff start came with the Canucks' season on the line. He was tested heavily, but the 24-year-old was up to the challenge. Demko previously played 8:26 in Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, stopping five shots. He had a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances during the regular season. Should Jacob Markstrom (groin) remain out, Demko would likely start Thursday's Game 6.