Demko will undergo hip surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, the Canucks announced Tuesday.

According to the team, Demko's hip surgery is unrelated to the one from last season, and the backstop will be ready for the start of training camp in the fall. Still, the fact that the San Diego native will play less than 25 games for the second straight year is a concern for fans and fantasy managers alike. With Demko on the shelf, Kevin Lankinen figures to serve as the primary option for the Canucks moving forward.