Demko posted a 31-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Demko made a great first impression on new head coach Bruce Boudreau, which should go a long way to keeping the 25-year-old as the clear No. 1 in net. This was Demko's first shutout of the season and the second of his career. He's now 9-11-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 21 starts this season. The Canucks continue their home stand Wednesday versus the Bruins.