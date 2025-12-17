Demko turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old netminder recorded his first shutout of the season in style, surviving four power-play opportunities for New York. Demko has won two of three starts since returning from a lower-body injury, and on the season he's 7-5-0 in 13 outings with a 2.45 GAA and .910 save percentage. The fact that Demko has started three straight games since his return is a strong sign the Canucks don't intend to go easy on him in an effort to keep him healthy.