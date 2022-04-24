Demko allowed five goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Demko and the Canucks had no answer for the Flames' ability to provide quick responses and bursts of offense throughout the last two periods. This was the 26-year-old's third straight loss, and it's all but a mathematical reality that the Canucks will miss the playoffs. With that in mind, it remains to be seen how the workload will be divided between Demko and Spencer Martin across the final three contests. Demko has a 33-22-7 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 64 appearances.