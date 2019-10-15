Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated for season debut
Demko will make his season debut in Tuesday's home matchup with the Red Wings, Ben Kuzma the Vancouver Province reports.
Starter Jacob Markstrom is expected to be away from the team for the foreseeable future while tending to a personal matter, so Demko will likely see several starts for the Canucks this week. The 23-year-old was pretty solid in limited action with the big club last year, compiling a 4-3-1 record while posting a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Taking on Oilers•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Settles on two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Playing in World Championship•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Another strong individual outing•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Knocks off Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.