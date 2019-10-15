Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated for season debut

Demko will make his season debut in Tuesday's home matchup with the Red Wings, Ben Kuzma the Vancouver Province reports.

Starter Jacob Markstrom is expected to be away from the team for the foreseeable future while tending to a personal matter, so Demko will likely see several starts for the Canucks this week. The 23-year-old was pretty solid in limited action with the big club last year, compiling a 4-3-1 record while posting a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game this campaign, 15th in the NHL.