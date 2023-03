Demko is set to guard the road crease against Arizona on Thursday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko is looking to extend his four-game winning streak. He has a 1.75 GAA and a .934 save percentage in that span. It's been a good turn of events for Demko, who has an 8-11-2 record, 3.41 GAA and .895 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23. The Coyotes typically aren't the toughest of opponents, but they have won four of their last five games to improve their record to 25-32-11.