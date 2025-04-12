Demko is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Minnesota because of an illness, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko has a 10-8-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .889 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. His slated absence would explain why Vancouver summoned goaltender Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford as an emergency recall. Vancouver hasn't announced who will start versus the Wild, but Tolopilo will likely serve as the understudy to Kevin Lankinen.