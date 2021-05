Per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, Demko was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Saturday's road game versus Toronto.

Demko wasn't great in his last start Wednesday versus the Senators, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 6-3 loss. He'll try to bounce back and snap his personal four-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a hot Maple Leafs team that's won four straight games.