Demko is on track to guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Demko wasn't great in his last start before the All-Star break, surrendering four goals on 29 shots against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 27, but he still came away with a win in that contest thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netminder will try to extend his winning streak to nine games in a road matchup with a Carolina team that's averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.