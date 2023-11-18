Demko was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Saturday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko is having an outstanding season as he is 8-3-0 with a sizzling 2.04 GAA and an eye-popping .932 save percentage. He has won seven of his last eight games and was sensational, save for a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in which he made only 17 saves. Demko will face the Kraken, who are struggling to find the back of the net as they are 29th in NHL scoring with 46 goals in 18 games.