Demko is expected to tend the twine on the road against Vegas on Thursday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko had a tough run to end February, going 1-3-1 with a 3.41 GAA in his final five games of the month but bounced back with a 23-save victory over the Kings on Tuesday to kick off March. The netminder is tied with Alexandar Georgiev for the NHL wins lead (32), which should earn him a Vezina Trophy nomination even if Connor Hellebuyck is still considered the favorite.