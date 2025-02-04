Now Playing

Demko is expected to patrol the home blue paint Tuesday against the Avalanche, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko struggled across eight appearances in January, going 2-5-0 with an .868 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA. Colorado is generating 3.26 goals per game this season, which is tied for eighth in the NHL. Demko has not fared well against them -- the 29-year-old has a 2-4-1 record, .874 save percentage and 3.65 GAA over seven career outings against the Avalanche.

