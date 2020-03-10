Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated to start

According to Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver, Demko was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Islanders.

Demko has struggled recently, compiling a 1-4-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.05 GAA and .897 save percentage through his last five appearances. He'll attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a free-falling Islanders club that's gone 0-3-3 in its last six games.