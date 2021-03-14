Demko stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Demko only gave up a power-play goal to Leon Draisaitl in the second period. Other than that, the 25-year-old goalie was spectacular in picking up his fifth win in his last six games. Demko improved to 9-10-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 20 appearances. He's clearly the Canucks' No. 1 goalie right now, and Saturday's performance showed he's capable of stealing a game every now and then. The Canucks head on the road to Ottawa for games Monday and Wednesday.