Demko stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Demko, making his seventh start in a row, was terrific yet again for the Canucks, including a perfect 4-for-4 effort during the shootout. The 25-year-old has won seven of his eight starts (7-1-0) during the month of March, holding his opponent to two goals or fewer in all seven of those Vancouver victories. Demko appears to be emerging as the franchise netminder many projected him to be coming out of Boston College.