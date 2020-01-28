Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sparkling effort against Blues
Demko turned aside 36 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Demko was certainly kept busy by the defending champs, but he was up to the task. A pair of J.T. Miller tallies provided all the buffer Demko needed. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 10-5-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 17 appearances. He's started the last two games on each end of the Canucks' bye week, but expect to see Jacob Markstrom in the crease Wednesday versus the Sharks.
