Demko surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

In a battle of two teams that have struggled early on, the Canucks got off to a good start with a 3-0 lead through one period. The Predators chipped back tied it at 3-3 early in the third, and then Demko gave up a goal to Matt Duchene in the shootout to complete the collapse. This dropped Demko to 1-6-2 with a 3.90 GAA and an .879 save percentage through nine appearances. He is still yet to give up fewer than three goals in a game. His only win of the year came on the road, so it might be a good sign that the Canucks begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Ottawa, though a pair of back-to-back sets makes it unlikely Demko will see more than three starts during the trip.