Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stands tall against Sens

Demko stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The Canucks put up four goals in the first period, giving Demko plenty of cushion to work with. The goalie was up to the task despite letting a pair in. Demko improved to 6-4-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. The Canucks don't play again until Saturday against the Sabres.