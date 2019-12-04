Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stands tall against Sens
Demko stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The Canucks put up four goals in the first period, giving Demko plenty of cushion to work with. The goalie was up to the task despite letting a pair in. Demko improved to 6-4-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. The Canucks don't play again until Saturday against the Sabres.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Has night to forget•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Nabs surprise start Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tough-luck loss in Philly•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Surrenders five in overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.