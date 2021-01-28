Demko turned aside 42 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Demko found himself under siege in the first period, but he only gave up a single goal on 24 shots, which went to Joshua Norris on the power play. The Senators' offense slowed down their shooting rate over the final 40 minutes, and Demko received plenty of support to secure the win. The 25-year-old goalie has allowed just one goal in each of the last two games despite facing 79 shots in that span. The Canucks' three-game series versus the Senators ends Thursday, with Braden Holtby likely to close it out in the back-to-back situation.