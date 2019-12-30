Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting against Calgary
Demko will guard the road cage in Sunday's game against the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 23 after sitting out seven games with a concussion, and he'll finally return to the starter's crease. Following a red-hot start this season, Demko has tapered off with a 2-22-1 record and .873 save percentage over his past five starts. The Flames have lost three of their last four home games, though, and they scored just eight goals in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.