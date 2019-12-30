Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting against Calgary

Demko will guard the road cage in Sunday's game against the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 23 after sitting out seven games with a concussion, and he'll finally return to the starter's crease. Following a red-hot start this season, Demko has tapered off with a 2-22-1 record and .873 save percentage over his past five starts. The Flames have lost three of their last four home games, though, and they scored just eight goals in that stretch.