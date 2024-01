Demko will defend the road net Saturday against New Jersey, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko is coming off a 30-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues. He has registered a record of 18-8-1 this season with three shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 27 appearances. New Jersey is tied for fourth in the league with 3.52 goals per contest this campaign.