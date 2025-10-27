default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Demko will start Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko has alternated starts with Kevin Lankinen over the past two weeks, a trend that will continue in Sunday's matchup. Demko has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage over his first five appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. He faced the Oilers on the road Oct. 11, turning aside 34 of 36 shots (.944 save percentage) in a 3-1 loss.

More News