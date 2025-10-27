Demko will start Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko has alternated starts with Kevin Lankinen over the past two weeks, a trend that will continue in Sunday's matchup. Demko has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage over his first five appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. He faced the Oilers on the road Oct. 11, turning aside 34 of 36 shots (.944 save percentage) in a 3-1 loss.