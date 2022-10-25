Demko will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home contest against Carolina, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Demko has had a brutal start to the 2022-23 campaign; he's 0-4-1 with a 4.24 GAA and an .858 save percentage through five outings. The 26-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in four of those five starts. Monday's game will be Demko's second home appearance of the season.
