Demko will defend the road crease against the Predators on Wednesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko hasn't been very sharp in recent outings, as he's gone 1-3-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .833 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll have a favorable chance to get back on track Wednesday, as the Predators have averaged 2.69 goals per game this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.