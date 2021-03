Demko will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home matchup with Montreal, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Demko has clearly taken over as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder. He's been exceptional of late, picking up four straight wins while posting an absurd 0.98 GAA and .969 save percentage. He'll attempt to earn his ninth victory of the campaign in another home matchup with a Canadiens club he just dominated Monday, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a 2-1 win.