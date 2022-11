Demko was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, Chris Faber of Canucks Army reports, indicating he will be in the home crease against LA,

It has not been a good campaign for Demko, who is 1-8-2 with a 4.02 GAA and an .874 save percentage. He shut out the Kings in his only appearance against them last season, stopping 31 shots, so there is reason for some hope Friday.