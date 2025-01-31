Demko will patrol the visiting crease in Dallas on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.
Demko had a big game in his last start, turning aside 31 shots in Nashville on Wednesday in a 3-1 victory. Demko is 4-5-3 with a 3.27 GAA and a .877 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. The Stars are generating 3.14 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bounces back Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting against Nashville•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tagged for six-spot in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stumbles in third period•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Guarding cage at home•