Demko will guard the road goal Saturday against the Sabres, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Demko has stopped 92 of 102 shots during his three-game winning streak. Through 30 outings this season, he has earned a 21-8-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Buffalo sits 21st in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per contest.