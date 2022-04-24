Demko will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko has lost his last two appearances following a five-game winning streak. He'll face a tough matchup Saturday versus the Flames, though they've clinched the Pacific Division and may not have as much to play for as the Canucks, who remain on the fringe of the playoff race.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Rough night in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Between pipes against Wild•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Needed in relief•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Winning streak at five games•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: No trouble in Thursday's win•