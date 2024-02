Demko will start in goal on the road versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Demko has won 10 of his last 11 outings, posting a 2.42 GAA and a .920 save percentage in that span. That's right in line with his usual level of play. The NHL's wins leader among goalies will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup, as the Blackhawks' offense has been ice-cold without Connor Bedard (jaw).