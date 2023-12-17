Demko will guard the road net Sunday against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Demko has been on a roll, winning his last three starts with a .955 save percentage. Overall, he's 15-7-0 with a .923 save percentage and 2.30 GAA this season. Demko will face a Chicago team ranked second to last in the NHL with 2.3 goals per game.