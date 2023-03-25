Demko will guard the road cage Saturday against the Stars, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.
Demko has been solid since returning from injury in late February, going 7-3-0 with a .918 save percentage. He'll have a challenging task Saturday against a Stars team averaging 3.4 goals per game. The 27-year-old Demko is 10-13-2 this season with a .896 save percentage.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Earns win over Sharks•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Struggles behind poor defense•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Leaves ice first Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stellar in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to face Kings•