Demko will guard the road cage Saturday against the Stars, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Demko has been solid since returning from injury in late February, going 7-3-0 with a .918 save percentage. He'll have a challenging task Saturday against a Stars team averaging 3.4 goals per game. The 27-year-old Demko is 10-13-2 this season with a .896 save percentage.