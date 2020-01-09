Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Florida

Demko will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Panthers.

Demko was rock solid in his last start Dec. 29 against the Flames, stopping 23 of 25 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 win. The 24-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his ninth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.74 goals per game at home this campaign, fourth in the NHL.