Demko will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Demko struggled mightily in his last start Thursday versus LA, surrendering five goals on only 20 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 home defeat. The 28-year-old goaltender will try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a road rematch with the same Kings squad Tuesday.