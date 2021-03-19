Demko will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with Montreal.

Demko has been unstoppable in the month of March, registering a 7-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.71 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 25-year-old American will try to secure a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.18 goals per game at home this year, 16th in the NHL.