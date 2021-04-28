Demko (lower body) will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Senators.

Demko missed Monday's loss to Ottawa due to a lower-body injury, but whatever held him out of that contest must have been minor. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's averaged just 2.63 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.

