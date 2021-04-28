Demko (lower body) will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Senators.
Demko missed Monday's loss to Ottawa due to a lower-body injury, but whatever held him out of that contest must have been minor. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's averaged just 2.63 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Out Monday with LBI•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In goal against Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Serving as backup Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Won't be ready Sunday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Next two games postponed•