Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Ottawa
Demko will guard the cage during Thursday's road game versus the Senators, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.
Demko played well in his last start Tuesday against the Canadiens, denying 37 of 40 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The 24-year-old American will attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Senators club that's lost four straight games.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Prevails over Canadiens in overtime•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bested by visiting Ducks•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back in net Sunday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Falls in shootout•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Looking to stay hot Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.