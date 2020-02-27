Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Ottawa

Demko will guard the cage during Thursday's road game versus the Senators, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Demko played well in his last start Tuesday against the Canadiens, denying 37 of 40 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The 24-year-old American will attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Senators club that's lost four straight games.