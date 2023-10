Demko will tend to the road goal Tuesday against Philadelphia, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko posted a 21-save win over Edmonton on Oct. 11 despite being pulled early in the third period because of a flu bug. The 27-year-old netminder has a 1-2-0 record versus the Flyers with a 3.00 GAA and a .910 save percentage in three career outings.