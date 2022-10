Demko will protect the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Demko struggled in his season debut Wednesday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 24 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to pick up his first win of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that beat the Devils by a score of 5-2 in its season opener Thursday.