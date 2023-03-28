Demko will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Blues, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Demko was sharp in his last start Saturday versus Dallas, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.08 goals per contest at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.