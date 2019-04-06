Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in St. Louis

Demko will start Saturday's road game against the Blues.

Demko has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Kings and Sharks while posting an admirable 1.92 GAA and .946 save percentage over that span. The 23-year-old American will look to end the campaign with a bang by picking up his fifth win of the year in a road matchup with a St. Louis team that's 23-15-2 at home in 2018-19.