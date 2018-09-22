Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting rematch with Flames
Demko will serve as the starter Saturday in Calgary, TSN's Jeff Paterson reports.
Demko gets another crack at the Flames after allowing them to score three times in two periods Wednesday. The 22-year-old is considered one of the league's better goaltending prospects, but he's likely destined for another year of seasoning at the AHL level.
