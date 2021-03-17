Demko will guard the road cage during Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa.
Demko has been excellent in the month of March, compiling a 6-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.69 GAA and .953 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's lost four of its last five games.
