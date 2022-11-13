Demko will be between the pipes on the road against Boston on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back after Spencer Martin played in Saturday's loss to Toronto. It has been a tough start to the year for the 26-year-old netminder, as he has a 1-7-2 record to go with a 4.01 GAA and an .874 save percentage.