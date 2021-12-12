Demko will be between the pipes for Sunday's game against Carolina, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko, winner of five of his last six games, most recently stopped 34 of 37 shots Friday against Winnipeg. He takes a 2.73 GAA and .915 save percentage into a tough matchup with the Hurricanes.
