Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting third straight

Demko will start Saturday's game in New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom has returned from his leave of absence, but Demko gets the call in net once again after winning both games while Markstrom was away. Demko is considered Vancouver's goalie of the future, and the 23-year-old is making a case for a greater workload with a 1.92 GAA and .938 save percentage.

