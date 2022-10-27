Demko will be between the road pipes against Seattle on Thursday.
Demko will get the start according to coach Bruce Boudreau. Demko is off to a rough start this season, as he is 0-5-1 with a 4.06 GAA and an .872 save percentage. He will face the Kraken, who are off to a decent start in 2022-23. They are 3-3-2 while scoring 26 goals this season.
